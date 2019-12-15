Ellen Roebuck Hardee
GREENVILLE - Mrs. Ellen Roebuck Hardee, 68, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019.
A graveside service will be held on Monday at 11:30 AM in Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends prior to the service at Wilkerson Funeral Home from 10 to 11 AM.
Mrs. Hardee, a native of Pitt County, was a beloved member of the community. Following her service as a beautician, Ellen and her husband owned and operated Hardee Accounting for many years. Outside of work, Ellen was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was also a proud member of Parkers Chapel Free Will Baptist Church.
Mrs. Hardee was preceded in death by her husband, Travis Hardee, and father, J.T. Roebuck.
She is survived by her daughters, Tracey Dickerson and husband, Kent, of Williamston and Jamie Smith and husband, Gavin, of Greenville; grandchildren, Kayla, Ryan, and Kolbie Dickerson, and Joshua and Grey Smith; mother, Mary Roebuck; sisters, Joyce Buck and husband, Donald, Sylvia Harris and husband, Woolard, Patricia James and husband, Clint.
Special thanks to Dr. Scott Kendrick, Vidant Inpatient Hospice, and Donate Life.
Memorials may be made to Donate Life America, 701 E. Byrd Street, 16th Floor, Richmond, VA 23219 or Service League of Greenville Inpatient Hospice, 920 Wellness Dr., Greenville, NC 27834.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.
