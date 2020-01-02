Ellen Sawyer Silverthorne
WINTERVILLE - Ellen Sawyer Silverthorne, 87, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019.
The family will receive friends Thursday from 2 to 4pm at Smith Funeral Service & Crematory to honor Ellen and her husband, Roy Silverthorne, Jr., who passed away in 2014.
Ellen, a lifelong resident of Pitt County, was part of the Class of 1950 at Greenville High School where she was on the drama team and a majorette. She worked 15 years with PCMH in medical records and was a longtime member of Greenville Church of God. She was a dedicated wife and mother who will be truly missed.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by parents, Harold and Hazel Sawyer.
Ellen is survived by her children, Karen Wiggins of Vanceboro, Gina Wootton of Murrells Inlet, SC and Roy Silverthorne, III of Winterville; five grandchildren; several great grandchildren; and a sister, Jean S. Morgan of Greenville.
Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.
As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Jan. 2, 2020