Elmer Alexander Donley

Service Information
Jones Funeral Home & Crematory
303 Chaney Ave
Jacksonville, NC
28540
(910)-455-1281
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jones Funeral Home & Crematory
303 Chaney Ave
Jacksonville, NC 28540
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
9:00 AM
Jones Funeral Home & Crematory
303 Chaney Ave
Jacksonville, NC 28540
Obituary
Elmer Alexander Donley

JACKSONVILLE - Elmer Alexander Donley (MSgt., USMC Retired), 89, of Jacksonville, died peacefully on Wednesday, August, 21, 2019, at his home, with loved ones present. Funeral services will be held at 9:00 AM on Monday at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel. Burial, with military honors, will follow at Coastal Carolina Veterans Cemetery.

Mr. Donley was a Korean War veteran who served our country for twenty years active duty and twenty more years Civil Service. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and New River Lions Club.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Martha Turner Donley; two brothers, Ed and Bobby Dean; and three sisters, Joyce, Belva and Zonie.

Survivors include three daughters, Sheree (Steve) Umstead of Greenville, NC, Jeri (Bob) Blick of Jacksonville, NC and Deedra (Cyndi) Donley of Durham, NC, one son, Larry (Cindy) Donley of Greenville, NC, five grandchildren; Bobby (Madi) Blick of Bloomfield, NJ, Rebecca Blick of Morehead City, NC, Sawyer Umstead, Grant Donley, and Olivia Umstead of Greenville, NC; one great-granddaughter, Skyler Simpson of Greenville, NC; two brothers, Paul Donley of Hilliard, OH, and Buck Donley of Oak Hill, OH; two sisters, Mary Capehart and Deloris Barnhart, both of Oak Hill, OH; and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Sunday evening from 6 - 8 PM at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to s East, https://www.woundedwarrior.marines.mil.

