Emery Marshall Williams

Obituary
WINTERVILLE - Infant Emery Marshall Williams, 6 months, died on Saturday, August 17, 2019. Funeral Service will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Mt. Hebron Disciple Church, Washington, NC. A visitation will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 5pm-7pm at Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations Chapel. A viewing will be held one hour prior to service at the church. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com. As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019
