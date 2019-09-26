Emma Carolyn Williams

OCOEE, Fl. - Ms. Emma Carolyn Williams, 82, died on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. Funeral Service will be held at 1:30pm on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Ware Creek Missionary Baptist Church, Blounts Creek, NC. A visitation will be held one hour prior to service at the church. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com. As published in The Daily Reflector
