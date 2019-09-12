Emma Mae Cross Roberson
GRIMESLAND - Emma Mae Cross Roberson, 85, passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Vidant Medical Center.
The graveside funeral service will be Friday at 11:00 AM at Homestead Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Thursday evening from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Smith Funeral Service.
Mrs. Roberson was a native of Pitt County and lived most of her life in Grimesland. She worked as a waitress at the original Cliff's Seafood and later as a nursing assistant. In retirement, she ran a small engine repair shop and loved to play bingo, fish, garden and play video games.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Ivy Roberson; two infant children; three sons, Allen, Tim and J. E. Boyd; sister, Betty Grace Cannon; and two brothers, Raymond Henry Cross and Junior Cross.
She is survived by her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.
As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Sept. 12, 2019