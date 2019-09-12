Emma Mae Cross Roberson (1933 - 2019)
Visitation
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Graveside service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Obituary
Emma Mae Cross Roberson

GRIMESLAND - Emma Mae Cross Roberson, 85, passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Vidant Medical Center.

The graveside funeral service will be Friday at 11:00 AM at Homestead Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Thursday evening from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Smith Funeral Service.

Mrs. Roberson was a native of Pitt County and lived most of her life in Grimesland. She worked as a waitress at the original Cliff's Seafood and later as a nursing assistant. In retirement, she ran a small engine repair shop and loved to play bingo, fish, garden and play video games.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Ivy Roberson; two infant children; three sons, Allen, Tim and J. E. Boyd; sister, Betty Grace Cannon; and two brothers, Raymond Henry Cross and Junior Cross.

She is survived by her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

