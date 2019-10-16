Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Erma Virginia Bowman Woodworth. View Sign Service Information Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory 2100 East Fifth Street Greenville , NC 27858 (252)-752-2101 Visitation 3:00 PM Wilkerson Funeral Chapel Funeral service 4:00 PM Wilkerson Funeral Chapel Send Flowers Obituary





AYDEN - Mrs. Erma Virginia Bowman Woodworth, 94, passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019.



The funeral service will be conducted on Thursday at 4 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service beginning at 3 PM. Entombment will follow in the mausoleums at Pinewood Memorial Park.



A native of New York, Mrs. Woodworth was a daughter of the late Paul and Irene Bowman and lived most of her early life in Riverdale, New Jersey. She worked as a bookkeeper in Delaware prior to making her home in Ayden in 1952. She worked as a receptionist for Dr. Charles Pace and in the Ayden Clinic for a number of years. She was a member of Tabernacle United Methodist Church in Stantonsburg and a longtime member of the North Carolina Archeological Society.



In addition to her parents, Mrs. Woodworth was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas Richard Woodworth in 2003.



She is survived by: Daughter, Jane Greenup and husband, Willard; Son, Mark Douglas Woodworth, all of Ayden. Grandchildren, Jennifer Doty and husband, Tom, of Harrison Township, MI, J.D. Pridgen and wife, Tina, of Raleigh; 3 great-grandchildren, Amber, Karyn, and Alexia.



The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the care team at Pruitt Hospice for their kindness in caring for Mrs. Woodworth.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to: Pruitt Health Hospice-Eastern Carolina, 2313-A Executive Drive, Greenville, NC 27834.



Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory, Greenville.



Online condolences at

As published in The Daily Reflector Published in The Daily Reflector on Oct. 16, 2019

