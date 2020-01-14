Essie Ruth Burroughs Mills
GREENVILLE - Mrs. Essie Ruth Burroughs Mills, 92, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020.
The funeral service will be held Wednesday at 11 AM at the First Pentecostal Holiness Church. Private burial in Pinewood Memorial Park.
Mrs. Mills, a native and life-long resident of Pitt County, attended Chicod High School. She retired from Union Carbide and was also employed by Brody Department Store. A member of the First Pentecostal Holiness Church, Essie was proudly active in all ministries and factions of the church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George Robert Mills.
She is survived by her son, George Dalton Mills and wife, Irene; granddaughter, Christie Hall and husband, Mark; one great-grandson; one great-granddaughter; and step-grandchildren, Ryan Webb and Christy Webb Carter.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10-11 AM at the church.
Memorials may be made to the - Eastern North Carolina Chapter, 5171 Glenwood Avenue Suite 101, Raleigh, NC 27612; or to the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina, 3520 Tupper Drive, Greenville, NC 27834.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory.
Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.
As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Jan. 14, 2020