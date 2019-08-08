Etta Rae Williams Lewis

Obituary
Etta Rae Williams Lewis

GREENVILLE - Mrs. Etta Rae Williams Lewis, 76, died on Sunday, August 4, 2019. Funeral Service will be held at 12:00pm on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at St. Union Missionary Baptist Church, Blounts Creek, NC. A visitation will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019 from 6pm-8pm at Congleton Funeral and Cremations Chapel. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com. As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019
