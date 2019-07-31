Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eva Knox Mobley. View Sign Service Information Biggs Funeral Home, LLC. 302 West Main Street Williamston , NC 27892 (252)-792-4152 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Bear Grass Presbyterian Church Funeral service 11:00 AM Biggs Funeral Home, LLC. 302 West Main Street Williamston , NC 27892 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

BEAR GRASS - Eva Knox Mobley, daughter of the late Johnny Brinkley Knox and Grace Bailey Knox was born on February 11, 1954 in Martin County NC. She graduated from Bear Grace High School in 1972. After that she held many titles, she was a waitress at the R&C restaurant in her early years, then she went on to be the office manager at Office Supply of Williamston and after that she was best known for her creative craftmanship of all thing made of wood. She touched many people with custom made picture frames and furniture for their homes. What Eva did best though was build a family, she loved her husband, two sons, her daughter and two grandsons. She taught her children to love Christ just as she did. Her Christian influence will forever effect all who knew her.

Eva was called home to be with the Lord on July 29, 2019 after passing peacefully at Vidant Health Care in Greenville. She will be missed by everyone who knew her. Her memory will be cherished most by the ones she loved the most. Husband, Ronald L. Mobley, son; D.J. Stox and wife Joanna, Kelly M. Poston and husband Henry and Alan C. Mobley and wife Jenny and grandchildren Knox and Nolan, brother Mitchell Knox and wife Celia, sister Avis Coltrain and husband Larry, the late Roger Knox and wife Barbara, sister Mary Gray and Phillip, brother Richard Knox and wife Nancy and also many nieces and nephews.

Visitation for Eva and her family will be at her beloved Bear Grass Presbyterian Church on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 from 6 to 8:00pm. Funeral services will be held at 11:00am on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Biggs Funeral Home in Williamston, NC followed with a graveside service at Knox Cemetery in Bear Grass.

Biggs Funeral Home is serving the family and condolences may be made at www.biggsfuneral.com Published in The Daily Reflector on July 31, 2019

