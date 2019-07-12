Eva Mae Kornegay Peterson (1918 - 2019)
Service Information
Don Brown Funeral Home
497 2nd St
Ayden, NC
28513
(252)-746-3133
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Don Brown Funeral Home
497 2nd St
Ayden, NC 28513
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Grifton Chapel FWB Church
Obituary
Eva Mae Kornegay Peterson

GRIFTON - Mrs. Eva Mae Kornegay Peterson, age 101, of 6909 Gordan Street, Grifton, NC died Saturday July 6, 2019. Funeral service will be held Saturday July 13, 2019 11:00 am at Grifton Chapel FWB Church. Address: 615 Contentnea Drive, Grifton, NC 28530. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Estates in Grifton, NC.

Viewing will be held Friday, July 12 at 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm at Don Brown Funeral Home. Address: 497 Second Street, Ayden, NC 28513.

Mother Peterson transitioned from this world to her heavenly home early Saturday morning, July 6, 2019 at her Grifton residence. She is now reunited with her beloved husband, parents, siblings, son, a grandson, and other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Slover J. Peterson; son, Commissioner Billy Kornegay; several sisters and brothers; and a grandson, Michael Chapman. Left to treasure her memory are her 3 daughters, Mary, Laura Ann, and Judy; sisters, Fannie Lou, Alice, Cora Lee, and Patricia; brothers, Bud, Lyn, Chester, and George; 13 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and 14 great-great-grandchildren.

As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on July 12, 2019
