Evelyn C. Stephenson
GREENVILLE - Evelyn C. Stephenson, 92, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019 at her residence at Cypress Glen.
A memorial service will be held on Monday at 3 PM in the Brown Chapel at Cypress Glen.
Evelyn was born in New York City on August 23, 1926, to Fred and Caroline Conklin. From 1946 to 1957 she was employed by the United States Civil Aeronautics Board of Aircraft Accident Division at the JFK Airport. From 1961 to 1964, she worked for the Summerset County, NJ Park Commission as an Executive Assistant. Evelyn received a letter of commendation and a certificate of honorary award "in official recognition and appreciation for 10 years of service" from the Civil Aeronautics Board in Washington, DC.
Upon retirement, Evelyn and her beloved husband, Matt, moved to Oriental where she enjoyed sailing and was a member of Oriental United Methodist Church. Evelyn and others of like minds revived The Old Theater for stage and music productions. Shortly after Matt's death, Evelyn moved to Cypress Glen in 2005, where she attended and was a member of St. James United Methodist Church. At Cypress Glen, she created the Make Believers, which performed skits for the residents and started the Ink Spots, which was a literary and creative writing group.
She is survived by; Goddaughter, Rebecca Vaiarelli and husband, Salvatore and their daughter, Gianna, of Delran, NJ; Godson, Jason Palmer of Florida; and special friends, Sue T. Fordham and husband, Jeff of Pikeville, NC, and Rena Zacks, friend and neighbor.
Special thanks to Laurie Stallings, Ex-Director of Cypress Glen, Lisa, Latisha, and Michelle of Independence Plus at Cypress Glen, and nurse, Carole Brittingham of Vidant Hospice, and Silver Care.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Reflector on July 14, 2019