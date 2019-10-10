Fairy Mae Pugh
CHARLOTTE - Ms. Fairy Mae Pugh, 76, died on Monday, September 30, 2019. Funeral Service will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Life Center Ministries of Charlotte, Charlotte, NC. A visitation will be held one hour prior to service at the church. A viewing/visitation will be held at 2:00pm on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations Chapel. Interment will follow at Robersonville Memorial Gardens, Robersonville, NC. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com. As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019