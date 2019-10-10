Fairy Mae Pugh (1943 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fairy Mae Pugh.
Service Information
Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations
3205 E 10Th St
Greenville, NC
27858
(252)-355-9995
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Life Center Ministries of Charlotte
Charlotte, NC
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Life Center Ministries of Charlotte
Charlotte, NC
View Map
Viewing
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations
3205 E 10Th St
Greenville, NC 27858
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Fairy Mae Pugh

CHARLOTTE - Ms. Fairy Mae Pugh, 76, died on Monday, September 30, 2019. Funeral Service will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Life Center Ministries of Charlotte, Charlotte, NC. A visitation will be held one hour prior to service at the church. A viewing/visitation will be held at 2:00pm on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations Chapel. Interment will follow at Robersonville Memorial Gardens, Robersonville, NC. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com. As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.