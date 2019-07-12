Fannie Mae Everette Lamb
WALLACE - Fannie Mae Everette Lamb, 102, formerly of Wallace, presently of Grifton passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents Herman and Bertha Stokes Everette, daughter Hilda Mealy and grandsons Reno Batchelor and Michael Spence.
Fannie is survived by her daughters Mary Batchelor, Dorothy Dywer-Butler and Alice Faye Wadsworth, son Thomas Spence, grandchildren Richard Batchelor, Scott Batchelor, Pamela Overstreet, Mary Beth Chandler, Robert Wadsworth, Stephen Wadsworth and Christopher Williams, 8 great-grandchildren and 5 great great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank everyone for their love, care and support during this time.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lenoir County SPCA 2455 Rouse Rd Ext, Kinston, NC 28504.
Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
