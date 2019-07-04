Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary, Inc. - Tarboro 1800 Western Blvd. Tarboro , NC 27886 (252)-823-5129 Send Flowers Obituary

Fannie Ruth Wooten Harris



FALKLAND - Fannie Ruth Wooten Harris passed on Sunday, June 30, 2019. She was born in Falkland, NC on May 15, 1947 to the late Edmond Allen and Viola Williams Wooten. She married Rev. James W. Harris in 1968, and was the beloved and loving mother of two children, Ja-Fana Ghita Harris and James Edmond Harris of Greenville, NC. She has one sister, Esther Wooten Council, also of Greenville, NC. She received her primary education from Falkland and Bruce area schools, was an honor graduate of H.B. Suggs High School in Farmville, NC, and a graduate of East Carolina University, where her major was Business Administration. Fannie became a member of the St. John Missionary Baptist Church in Falkland, NC at five years old and became the church youth pianist at that time. She served in various roles at St. John throughout her life. She also served as the First Lady of St. Reddick and Mt. Eprew MB churches for 39 years, and 30 years, respectively. She served as a church organist at St. Reddick for many years and loved all of her church families. A great love of hers in addition to her God, family, and church, was the Order of the Eastern Star. She served as the Grand District Deputy for District #10 of the State of North Carolina for over 30 years, and she also served in various roles in the five other Prince Hall Freemasonry sister organizations. She was an absolute treasure to all who knew her and will truly be missed.



As published in The Daily Reflector

