Faye Elizabeth Hall Smith
HOOKERTON - Faye Elizabeth "Betsy" Hall Smith, 83, of Kinston, formerly of Greenville, passed away peacefully on October 3, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born on May 29, 1936, a daughter of the late James Kenneth Hall and Nannie Loyd Whitfield Hall. She grew up in the Hugo community and graduated from Contentnea School, Valedictorian, Class of 1954. After more than 25 years in mortgage banking, she returned to college to fulfill her childhood dream of becoming a nurse, graduating in 1993 from Pitt Community College with her R.N. degree. She worked for Pitt County Memorial Hospital (now Vidant), the Surgicenter in Greenville, and later as a home health nurse before retiring.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, John Bertram Smith, son Jeffrey Kenneth Smith, son-in-law Thomas LeGrande Berry II, and nephew Rickie Allen Pearson, Jr.
She is survived by her children, John Bertram Smith, Jr. (Leslie) of Four Oaks, Kimberly Smith Morgan (Charles) of Bath, and Karen Smith Berry of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina; grandchildren Thomas LeGrande Berry III (Abbie) and Ashley Berry Kilrain (Mike) of Charleston, South Carolina; Jonathan Tripp Morgan (Mindie) and Tyler Cannon Morgan of Winterville; Jeffrey Stone Smith of Asheville, and Lindsey Hall Smith of Boston, Massachusetts; brothers JK Hall (Becky), and Charlie Leonard Hall (Lora), and sister Joy Hall Pearson, all of the Hugo community, special nieces and nephews, and her "furever" companion, Noelle.
The family would like to say a special thank you to Dr. Peter Watson and staff of Vidant Oncology-Kinston Medical Specialists, and to the staff of Community Hospice Care, for their love, support and compassionate care.
Funeral services will be on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Howard-Carter Funeral Home in Kinston. Interment will follow at Westview Cemetery. The family will receive friends at 4610 Research Farm Road, Hookerton, on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.On-line condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com
As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Oct. 6, 2019