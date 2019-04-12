Faye Morgan Garska
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Faye Morgan Garska.
WASHINGTON, NC - Mrs. Faye M. Garska died on March 15, 2019, after a short illness.
She was born on April 30, 1940 to the late Hobart and Wilma Dawson Morgan. She grew up in the Washington area and was a 1958 graduate of Grimesland High School. Upon graduation, she worked in the banking business before moving to Charlotte where she met her husband. In 1971, she married Jack Garska who preceded her in death on April 2, 2014.
In addition to her parents and husband, a sister, Rachel M. Norris, and brothers Pete, Perry, and Garrett Morgan preceded Faye in death.
Surviving are her sisters, Patricia M, Wilson (Ray) of Grimesloand, NC, Sue M. Edwards (Lendy) of Shalimar, FL, Betty M. Hardee (Jimmie) and Linda M. Tripp (Marshall,) both of Greenville, and Louise M. Potter of Charlotte. Also surviving Faye are three stepchildren; Lisa, Becky, and Michael.
There will be a memorial service on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at Riverview Baptist Church on Clark's Neck Road near Washington. Visitation in the fellowship hall following the service. As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Apr. 12, 2019