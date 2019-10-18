Felton Gray Cannon
GRIFTON - Felton Gray Cannon, 82, passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at his home.
The funeral service will be conducted Saturday at 2 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel in Greenville, officiated by the Rev. David Butts. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Estates, Grifton. The family will receive friends Saturday prior to the service, from 12:30-1:45 PM at the funeral home.
Mr. Cannon was a loving husband and a great father. He was a lifelong resident of the Grifton community. He was a proud member of the Ayden Pentecostal Holiness Church and had retired from Grifton Gas Company after 25 years of service.
Mr. Cannon was preceded in death by 3 wives, Jean Ginn, Ruby Earlene Cannon, and Shirley Meeks Cannon; his parents, John Franklin Cannon and Verna Turnage Cannon; sisters, Joyce Jones and Myrtle Avery; and brother, William Cannon.
He is survived by son, Felton G. Cannon, Jr. and wife, Theresa, of Ayden; daughters, Debbie C. Wood and husband, Danny, of Grimesland, Patricia "Patty" C. Henderson and husband, Sam, of Ayden, Peggy Cannon and husband, Howard Perry, of Wake Forest, Rhonda C. Walker and husband, Brian, of Washington, NC, and Kim C. Price and husband, Randy, of Ayden; 14 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren.
He is also survived by a very special niece, Jayne Haddock of Florida; and special friend, Peggy Forbes.
Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.
As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Oct. 18, 2019