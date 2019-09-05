Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances Gold Arnold Smith. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Frances Gold Arnold



CLAYROOT - Mrs. Frances Gold Arnold Smith, 83, died Tuesday September 3, 2019.



A graveside service will be held on Saturday at 3pm in the Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 1pm til 2:30 pm at Wilkerson Funeral Home.



Mrs. Smith lived most of her life in the Clayroot Community. Frances was married for 66 years to the ove of her life, enjoying taking cruises and spending time at their second home in the Cherokee Mountains. She was retired from Hyster Yale. A devoted mother, grandmother and sister.



Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by her parents, Hyman and Lucy Smith Arnold; sisters, Doris Dixon, and Elsie Simpson; brothers, William Arnold, Earl Arnold, and Herbert Arnold.



She is survived by her: husband, Freeman "Pete" Smith of the home; children, Jackie Holloman and husband, Randy, of Grimesland, Angie Smith, Carolyn Boyd; and Mike Smith all of Greenville; sister, Peggy Williams and husband, Ormond, of Chocowinity; brothers, Clifton Arnold of Norfolk, VA and James Lewis Arnold of Hope Mills; grandchildren, Dana Mayenschein and Darrell, Stacy Bradley and David, Linwood Earl Cannon, Crystal Eakes, and Brandon Eakes and Lori; great-grandchildren, Kayla and MasonStrickland, Brooke Mayenschein, Mackenzie Cunningham, Madalyn Witteborg and Sterling Eakes.



Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at



As published in The Daily Reflector

