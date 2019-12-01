Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances "Carol" Smith Warren. View Sign Service Information Visitation 12:30 PM - 2:00 PM Wilkerson Funeral Chapel Funeral service 2:00 PM Wilkerson Funeral Chapel Send Flowers Obituary

BELL ARTHUR - Frances "Carol" Smith Warren was born on November 15, 1940 and left her earthly home on Friday, November 29, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.



The funeral service will be conducted Monday at 2 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Pinewood Memorial Park.



Carol was a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother. She met her sweetheart Otis when she was 17 years old. They married on her 18th birthday and have been together ever since. Carol enjoyed working in bookkeeping and even noted her many trips to the Emergency Department by the number of invoices she had!



In addition to her father, Randolph Smith, and mother, Louise Acree, Carol was preceded in death by her sons, David and Otis, Jr.



She is survived by her: beloved husband of 61 years, Otis Warren; daughter, Gloria Glidden and her husband, William "Bill" Glidden, and their children Chris and Rhonda Farley family, Veronica & Keith Paris family, Chelsea Glidden & Logan Lockard family, and William & Ally Glidden from Redford, Michigan and daughter Terry Price and her husband, Larry Price, from Goldsboro, NC and their sons, Randan from Greenville, NC and Kyle Price from Michigan.



Carol loved to travel and she enjoyed the places she was able to go. She loved the mountains and she loved the ocean. She just became so unable to go anymore, but we know she is in a much better place now. We know she is free.



The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:30 to 2 PM at the funeral home.



Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory



Online condolences at



As published in The Daily Reflector

