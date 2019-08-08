Gabrielle Nwamaka Iduh
WINTERVILLE - On August 5, 2019, the Angels of Heaven came and escorted our princess, Gabriella (Gabby) Nwamaka Iduh, home to be with the Lord.
Born on May 5, 2019 at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville NC, Gabby was known for her spunk, loving personality and deep care for others. She was strong willed, and honest. Loved life, her family, the Lord, and her supporters. In her lifetime, she demonstrated perseverance, strength and courage that inspired everyone she met.
Gabby was a seventh grader at East Carolina Imagine Academy (homeschool). She enjoyed reading, math, doing science experiments and craft projects. During her early years, she was a member of the Young Champions Cheer/Dance Squad and dabbled a bit with karate. And later, became a member of Music Academy of Eastern North Carolina Homeschool band where she played the drums and bells.
In her free time, she enjoyed playing games, playing outside, dancing with her cousins to Just Dance, watching movies, collecting princess dolls, and pranking family with her aunt. Most of all, Gabby loved to sing, perform and entertain all who would listen and watch. Left to honor and celebrate Gabriella's life, her mother, Cassandra Ann Iduh, and father, Sunday Iduh; maternal grandparents, Clinton and Shirley Smith; nana, Alice Locke; uncle, Clinton "Uncle Pete" Smith, Jr (Tasha); cousins, Emma, Clinton, III, Christian, and Isabella; her sidekick Aunt Maine, and a multitude of family, friends and supporters.
A public viewing is scheduled for family, friends, and supporters on Friday, August 9, 2019 from 3pm to 5pm at Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, Greenville, NC. The final viewing for family, friends and supporters will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 10am. Immediately followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 11am, at Koinonia Christian Center. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com.
As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Aug. 8, 2019