Gabriella Nwamaka Iduh
WINTERVILLE - Ms. Gabriella Nwamaka Iduh, 12, died on Monday, August 5, 2019. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Koinonia Christian Center Church, Greenville, NC. A visitation will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019 from 3pm-5pm at Congleton Funeral and Cremations Chapel and on Saturday, August 10, 2019 one hour prior to service at the church. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com. As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Aug. 10, 2019