Gabrielle Nwamaka Iduh

Service Information
Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations
3205 E 10Th St
Greenville, NC
27858
(252)-355-9995
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations
3205 E 10Th St
Greenville, NC 27858
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Koinonia Christian Center
Obituary
Gabriella Nwamaka Iduh

WINTERVILLE - Ms. Gabriella Nwamaka Iduh, 12, died on Monday, August 5, 2019. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Koinonia Christian Center Church, Greenville, NC. A visitation will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019 from 3pm-5pm at Congleton Funeral and Cremations Chapel and on Saturday, August 10, 2019 one hour prior to service at the church. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com. As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Aug. 10, 2019
