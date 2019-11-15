|
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rivers-Morgan Funeral Home and Cremations of Greenville, Inc.
Funeral
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church
Committal
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Sandhills State Veteran Cemetery
Garfield Thomas
GREENVILLE - SGM (Ret) Garfield Thomas, 79, of Greenville, passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019 at the Vidant Medical Center.
The family will be receiving friends on Monday, November 18, 2019 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at Rivers-Morgan Funeral Home and Cremations of Greenville, Inc., 190 Plaza Dr., Greenville.
The funeral will be held on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 10:00 AM in the Sanctuary of Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church, 1095 Allen Rd., Greenville. The interment with full military honors and Committal rites will be held at 2:00 PM at the Sandhills Veteran Cemetery, 8220 Bragg Blvd., Ft. Bragg, North Carolina.
Garfield was born in Calhoun Falls, South Carolina on November 22, 1939 to the late Samuel Thomas and Relee Dubose Thomas. He was preceded in death by one brother, Samuel Thomas, Jr. and one sister, Alberta McGerrin Dunn.
Garfield is survived by: his wife, Carrie Kelly Thomas of the home; two sons, Brian Garfield Thomas of Durham and Jason E. Thomas (Akesha) of Raleigh; two Grandchildren, Davison Reed Thomas and Makenzie Rae Thomas both of Raleigh; four brothers, David Thomas (Debra) of Calhoun Falls, SC, Joshua Thomas (Roxanne) of Elgin, SC, Jimmy Thomas (Dwaine) of Columbia, SC and Bruce Thomas (Charlene) of Lithonia, Georgia; seven sisters, Mary (Betty) T. Randolph of Decatur, Georgia, Evelyn T. Bounds (Donald) of Calhoun Falls, SC, Ruth T. Tolbert (Dewitt) of Lexington, MS, Pearl T. Lewis of Grovetown, GA, Willa T. Boddie of Ellenwood, GA, Carol A. Thomas of Conyers, GA and Linda Thomas of Columbia, SC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the and the American Diabetes Association in his honor.
A special "thank you" to the Pallative Cancer Unit and MICU at Vidant Medical Center for your kindness and the outstanding care Garfield received from each of you.
Professional Services entrusted to Rivers-Morgan Funeral Home and Cremations of Greenville, Inc., Greenville.
As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Nov. 15, 2019
