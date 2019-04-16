Gary W. Martin
|
BLACK JACK - Gary W. Martin, 52, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 6 to 8pm at Smith Funeral Service & Crematory.
Gary was raised in the Belvoir community and attended North Pitt High School. He was a jack of all trades and worked in both plumbing and construction. He was an avid outdoorsman, loving to fish and hunt and enjoyed cooking for his family.
He was preceded in death by his stepfather, Jimmie Morris; and grandparents, Johnnie and Louise Martin and Lonnie and Mae Adams. Gary is survived by his significant other of 18 years, Donna Dixon Stocks; mother, Jean Morris of Belvoir; father, Eddie Martin and wife Sandy of Washington; brothers, Johnnie Martin and wife Susan, Jimmie Morris, Jr, Jeremy Morris and wife Casey, and Bobby Martin and wife Jennifer; sister, Barbie Martin; stepdaughter, Dana Stocks Shirley and husband Tommy; granddaughters, Ryleigh Stocks and Holly Shirley; and many special aunts and uncles.
