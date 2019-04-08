Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary Weaver Wynne. View Sign

HIGH POINT - Gary Weaver Wynne, 63, passed away on April 4, at Hospice Home at High Point, after a seven-year journey with early-onset Alzheimer's disease.



A long-time resident of High Point, Gary was born on June 1, 1955 in Williamston, NC. He attended Louisburg College, graduated from East Carolina University and spent his entire professional career working in sales for the trucking industry for Roadway Express and Con-Way Freight. He was an active member of Emerywood Baptist Church, serving on the diaconate and numerous ministry teams, but his favorite role throughout the years was teaching Sunday School to high school students in the EBC youth group. When his children were young, Gary could be found faithfully along the sidelines of many youth sports events, a devoted father and number-one-fan. He enjoyed following PGA golf and his beloved East Carolina Pirates.



Upon being diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's in December 2012, Gary became an advocate for families living with dementia, traveling to Washington, DC as an Ambassador for the Alzheimer's Association to participate in advocacy forums and participating in numerous clinical trials at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center to advance research in the study of early-onset Alzheimer's disease.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. George Carr Wynne of Williamston. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Chris; his daughter, Sarah Beth Davis and husband, Brian of High Point; his son Peyton Wynne and wife, Ali of Greenville; sister Gina Henderson and husband, Mike of Charlotte; brother George Wynne and wife, Kris of Greenville; and his granddaughter, Emma Wynne Davis.



The family would like to thank the staff and teams at Hospice of the Piedmont and Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro, Dr. Philip Asenso, Dr. Ed Shaw, special friend and caregiver Jacob Cohen and the many friends who offered your love and support during this time.



A memorial service will be held at Emerywood Baptist Church in High Point on Thursday, April 11 at 11 a.m. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.



In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in Gary's memory to Hospice of the Piedmont (1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262), Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro (2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405) and the Western Carolina Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association (4615 Dundas Drive, Greensboro, NC 27407).



