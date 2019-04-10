Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gay Nichols Roebuck. View Sign

Gay Nichols Roebuck



GREENVILLE - Ms. Gay Nichols Roebuck, 67, passed away Monday April 8, 2019.



The funeral service will be held on Thursday at 2 pm in the Wilkerson Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Pinewood Memorial Park.



Ms. Roebuck was a native of Pitt County and a graduate of J.H. Rose High School. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. She worked as a teacher assistant at Calvary Christian Academy for ten years and also worked as a pharmacy tech at Kroger's for nine years.



She was preceded in death by her parents, John Henry and Mary Nichols; and two great-grandchildren, Laila and Ryan Roebuck.



She is survived by her: son, Alan Roebuck and wife, April, of Greenville; daughter, Tammy Toler and husband, Robert, of Pactolus; brother, John Nichols and wife, Inga, of Winterville; nephew, Tyler Nichols and wife, Lauren; grandchildren, John Alan Roebuck and wife, Mellisa, Stephen Roebuck and wife, Devin, Kaytlyn Roebuck, Haley Roebuck, Blaire Eakes, Claire Eakes, James Strickland, Jonathan Strickland, Maddie Toler, Blade Toler and Breanna Toler; great-grandchildren, Charles, Conner, and Caden; and a cousin, Julia Allen.



The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 6 - 8 pm at Wilkerson Funeral Home and other times at the home of Alan and April Roebuck.



Memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 1412 Holbert Street, Greenville, N.C. 27834.



Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory.



