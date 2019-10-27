Gene "Killer" Hamilton
GREENVILLE - Gene "Killer" Hamilton, 81, passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday at 11 AM in Pinewood Memorial Park.
Gene was a lifelong resident of Pitt County and served in the US Army from July 28, 1955 to June 26, 1958. He retired from Union Carbide after 28 years of service and worked as a bail bondsman for a number of years. Gene also handled security for many years for bands, most notably the Nicky Harris Band.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Sally Hamilton; son, Timmy Hamilton; brothers, Robert and George Hamilton; sister, Dorothy Williams; former spouse, Jewel Neal; and special friend, Betty Edwards.
He is survived by his children, Tina Edwards and husband, Frank, of Greenville,Richie Hamilton of Florida, Michael Hamilton and wife, Mary, and Kevin Hamilton, all of Greenville; step-sons, Brandon Roderick and Randy Roderick, both of Greenville; grandchildren, Jessica, Rusty, Kaitlin, Christian, Wesley, Jamie, Tyler, Ashlee, Jackson, and Elliott; Four great-grandchildren; and Numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Monday from 6 to 8 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home.
As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Oct. 27, 2019