Service Information
Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory
2100 East Fifth Street
Greenville , NC 27858
(252)-752-2101
Funeral service
6:00 PM
Arthur Christian Church
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Pinewood Memorial Park

Geneva Ann Flake Lewis



GREENVILLE - Geneva Ann Flake Lewis, 81, joined her heavenly family on Friday, September 20, 2019. She passed away peacefully in her sleep at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville after a lingering illness, surrounded by her family.



A funeral service will be held Sunday at 6 PM at Arthur Christian Church, officiated by the Reverends Skipper McLawhorn and Carnie Hedgepeth. The family will receive friends following the service in the church fellowship hall. A graveside service will be held Monday at 10 AM in Pinewood Memorial Park.



Geneva was a lifelong resident of Pitt County. She was dedicated to her family and served her church, faithfully. After a long career in finance, she retired from Commercial Credit, now Citi Financial, as a loan officer.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Lula Rasberry Flake; and brother, James Samuel (J.S.) Flake, all of Greenville.



Geneva is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, James Edward Lewis; her brother, Elmer Flake, and wife, Inga, of Farmville; sister, Sue Flake Hedgepeth, and husband, Alton; and sister-in-law, Ann Wicker Flake, all of Greenville. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews and their children.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Arthur Christian Church, P.O. Box 579, Bell Arthur, NC 27811, in memory of Geneva.



Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory, Greenville. Online condolences at



As published in The Daily Reflector

As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Sept. 21, 2019

