Service Information
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
The Pentecostals of Greenville
Funeral service
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
The Pentecostals of Greenville
Obituary
GRIMESLAND - Genevieve Moore Dixon, 82, passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019.

The funeral service will be held Sunday at 2 pm at The Pentecostals of Greenville. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Mrs. Dixon, a lifelong resident of Grimesland, retired from National Spinning as an inspector. She was a member of Pentecostals of Greenville and loved to sew and cook.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Ray Dixon; sister, Janice "Becky" Jamous; and great-granddaughter, Austin Dixon.

She is survived by her children, Teresa Dixon, of Phenix City, AL, Betty Harrison and husband, Ricky, of Grimesland, James "Buddy" Dixon, Jr. and wife, Sharon, of Greenville, and Wanda Acosta, of Washington; seven grandchildren, Jennifer Knox, Michael Gilbert, Kristie Harrison, Ricky Harrison, Jr., JC Dixon, Shannon Brown, Amanda Slade; ten great great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Ann Dixon and husband Tom; and brother, Larry Moore, Jr., all of Grimesland.

Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com. As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Oct. 5, 2019
