George Neil Smitherman
KINSTON - George Neil Smitherman, 76, passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Signature Healthcare.
A memorial service will be conducted Thursday at 7pm in the Edwards Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Kevin Woolard officiating. T he family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
George was preceded in death by his daughter, Sharon Smitherman; parents, Arthur and Pat Smitherman; brother, Freddie Smitherman; and a sister, Glenda Wall.
He is survived by his wife, Hilda Smitherman; sister, Peggy Moore of Siloam and husband, Donnie; grandchildren, Bailey and Cooper Tilghman; a number of nieces and nephews; and special people, Ben and Shawn Tilghman and Larry and Polly Masencup.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grifton FWB Church Building Fund, 674 Wall St, Grifton, NC 28530.
Arrangements by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations. Online condolences may be expressed at www.edwardsfhc.com. As published in The Daily Reflector
