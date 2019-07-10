George Stevens
SNOW HILL - Mr. George Stevens 66, passed away Monday afternoon, July 8, 2019, following a battle with cancer. Born March 5, 1952, in Totori, Japan, he was the son of Allan Franklin Stevens and the late, Ayako Yamamoto.
An electrician by profession, he operated George Stevens Electric until his retirement. George was an outdoorsman and loved hunting, fishing and working in his yard. He was dedicated to his family and greatly enjoyed time spent with them, especially his granddaughter. A veteran, George had served his country in the US Army.
In addition to his mother, George was preceded in death by is wife, Kassie Keener Stevens on June 3, 2018.
He is survived by his daughter, Angela Stevens Taylor and husband, D.J. of Greenville; son, Erik C. Stevens of Hookerton; granddaughter, Kassy Reese Taylor; and brothers, Michael Stevens of Richlands and Gene Stevens and wife, Kami of Jacksonville.
Graveside services will be held 2:30 PM Thursday, July 11th, at the Snow Hill Cemetery with Reverend Steven Gay officiating.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:00 - 2:15 PM at Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service.
Online condolences at www.taylor-tyson.com.
As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on July 10, 2019