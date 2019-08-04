Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory 2100 East Fifth Street Greenville , NC 27858 (252)-752-2101 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory 2100 East Fifth Street Greenville , NC 27858 View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory 2100 East Fifth Street Greenville , NC 27858 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

George W. Stancil



GREENVILLE - George W. Stancil, 82, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019.



A memorial service will be conducted Monday at 11 am in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel by the Rev. Jon Strother. Honorary pallbearers will be L. E.



George was born near Winterville, NC on May 5, 1937, as the first child of Junius Wiley and Sarah Stancil. He attended schools in Ayden and Winterville, North Carolina and graduated from Ayden High School in May of 1957. He attended East Carolina University in Greenville and graduated with a B.S. in 1963 and a Master's in Education in 1967. He received a Sixth Year Degree in 1971. Brownie Stancil, also a 1957 graduate of Ayden High School, and George were married on June 18, 1961. They raised two sons, Anthony "Tony" Wiley Stancil and Jon Scott Stancil.



He began his career in education in 1963, teaching the science classes at Ayden High School. He became principal at Ayden Elementary School and then principal of Sallie Branch Elementary School near Belvoir, NC. In 1969, he moved to Gates County and became principal of Buckland Elementary School, followed by Supervisor of Instruction and then Superintendent of Gates County Schools. He later served as principal of Whiteville High School from 1981-1985 and also as Superintendent of Northampton County Schools from 1976-1980 and Superintendent of Bertie County Schools from 1985-1992. He retired as Superintendent of Beaufort County Schools in 2001.



He was a member of several professional organizations, including, North Carolina Association of School Administrators and the ECU Chapter of Phi Delta Kappa. He was an honorary member of the Bath Ruritan Club, serving 5 years as their treasurer. He enjoyed singing, golfing, gardening, hunting, fishing, commercial crabbing and boating.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Junius Wiley Stancil and Sarah Stancil; sister, Lou Ellen Meeks; and his son, Captain Anthony "Tony" Wiley Stancil, USMC, and graduate of the United States Naval Academy.



He is survived by his wife, Brownie Harrington Stancil; son, Dr. Jon Scott Stancil and wife, Daniale Stancil; grandchildren, Seth, Todd, and Brooke Stancil; sister, Wertie Brown; and brother, Wayne Stancil.



The family will receive friends on Sunday from 5-7 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home.



In keeping with his generous nature his, eyes were donated through the NC Eye Bank.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Jarvis Memorial United Methodist Church, 510 S. Washington St, Greenville, NC 27858; or to Dementia Alliance of North Carolina, 9131 Anson Way, Suite 206, Raleigh, NC 27615.



Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.



Online condolences at



As published in The Daily Reflector

