Glenn Clayton Shirley

Service Information
Farmville Funeral Home
4226 East Church Street
Farmville, NC
27828
(252)-753-3400
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Farmville Funeral Home
4226 East Church Street
Farmville, NC 27828
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
7:00 PM
Farmville Funeral Home
4226 East Church Street
Farmville, NC 27828
View Map
Interment
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Walstonburg Cemetery
Obituary
FARMVILLE - Glenn Clayton Shirley, age 69, died Sunday, August 25, 2019 at his home.

Funeral service will be conducted Tuesday, August 27, at 7:00 P.M. at the Farmville Funeral Home Chapel by Rev. Danny Johnson. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 6 until 7 P.M. at the funeral home. Interment will be held Wednesday at 11:00 A.M. at Walstonburg Cemetery.

Mr. Shirley was a member of Marlboro Original Free Will Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Judy Walston Shirley of the home; daughter, Heather Shirley Bevell and husband, Dwayne of Goldsboro; son, Scott Shirley and wife, Natalie of Ayden; sister, Gail Whitman and husband, Gene of Newport; brother, Curtis Folston Shirley and wife, Irene of Sanford; and grandchildren, Jaden Bevell and Maddox Bevell.

Online condolences may be made at www.farmvillefh.com. As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Aug. 26, 2019
