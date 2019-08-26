Glenn Clayton Shirley
FARMVILLE - Glenn Clayton Shirley, age 69, died Sunday, August 25, 2019 at his home.
Funeral service will be conducted Tuesday, August 27, at 7:00 P.M. at the Farmville Funeral Home Chapel by Rev. Danny Johnson. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 6 until 7 P.M. at the funeral home. Interment will be held Wednesday at 11:00 A.M. at Walstonburg Cemetery.
Mr. Shirley was a member of Marlboro Original Free Will Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Judy Walston Shirley of the home; daughter, Heather Shirley Bevell and husband, Dwayne of Goldsboro; son, Scott Shirley and wife, Natalie of Ayden; sister, Gail Whitman and husband, Gene of Newport; brother, Curtis Folston Shirley and wife, Irene of Sanford; and grandchildren, Jaden Bevell and Maddox Bevell.
Online condolences may be made at www.farmvillefh.com. As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Aug. 26, 2019