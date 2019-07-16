Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gretchen Staton Weeks. View Sign Service Information Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory 2100 East Fifth Street Greenville , NC 27858 (252)-752-2101 Send Flowers Obituary

Gretchen Staton Weeks



BETHEL - Mrs. Gretchen Staton Weeks, 93, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019.



The funeral service will be held Wednesday at 4 PM at Bethel United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in Bethel Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 6 to 8 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home and at the other times at the home of Henry and Sandi Weeks in Winterville.



Gretchen, daughter of the late Henry V. Staton and Novella Bunting Staton, was born on March 19, 1926 in Bethel. She was reared in Bethel and remained a resident there until she moved to Cypress Glen Retirement Community in March of 2006. She attended Bethel High School and graduated from East Carolina Teachers College in 1946. She graduated from East Carolina College in 1960 with her graduate degree. Gretchen was a career teacher and school administrator. She worked with Tarboro City Schools and Pitt County Schools during her professional career. She had a true love for the children she taught. Gretchen enjoyed spending her summers at Emerald Isle with her family. She also enjoyed rooting for the Atlanta Braves and the UNC basketball team.



Gretchen married Robert S. Weeks on February 2, 1947. Four children were born to this union: Eleanor W. Hardison, Bobbie A. Weeks, Henry V. Weeks, and Deborah W. Pinner.



Gretchen was involved in civic, church, and social organizations. She was a member of several bridge clubs and book clubs in Bethel and Greenville. She served as a pianist and Worthy Matron of Eastern Star, Stonewall #244 in Robersonville. Her love was with her church, Bethel United Methodist Church, where she served on several committees. Gretchen was the pianist for her Sunday School class until her health kept her from attending. Her first love was for the United Methodist Women, where she served as an officer on the local, district, and conference levels.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert Weeks; sisters, Margaret S. Hodges, and Eleanor Ward Staton; and two daughters, Eleanor and Deborah; sons-in-law, Johnny Hardison and Robbie Pinner, as well as numerous cousins.



She is survived by her daughter, Bobbie A. Weeks, and son, Henry V. Weeks (Sandi), five grandsons, Ben Hardison (Karen), Bob Hardison (Illysa), Si Weeks (Stephanie), Daryl Weeks (Nichole), and Robert Pinner (Laura Beth); one step-grandson, Shane Hall (Bobbi Jo), and one step-granddaughter, Brandi Hall. Also Surviving are four great-granddaughters, Hailey, Leah, Gretchen, and Ella Weeks; and one great grand-son, Gibson Pinner; as well as two step-great-granddaughters, Savannah and Rachel Hall, and several nieces and nephews.



The family would like to express their appreciation to Cypress Glen Memory Cottage workers for their exceptional care for six years and the workers a the Skills Care Unit for the short time she lived there, as well as the angels from AseraCare Hospice.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bethel United Methodist Women, PO Box 207, Bethel, NC 27812 or to the Benevolent Fund at Cypress Glen, 100 Hickory Street, Greenville, NC 27858.



Published in The Daily Reflector on July 16, 2019

