H. L. Oxley, Jr.
GREENVILLE - Greenville - H.L. Oxley, Jr., 82, went home to be with his Lord on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. The funeral service will be conducted Saturday at 11am at Bethany FWB Church. Burial will follow in Homestead Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends following the graveside service.
H.L., son of the late Harvey and Ruth Oxley, grew up in Trenton and began his career at Hampton Shirt Factory in Kinston. In 1961, he married Geraldine Wooten and was transferred to Greenville, promoted to cutting department supervisor at Prepshirt Manufacturing. Later, based on many years of experience in the apparel industry, he operated his own contract cutting facility, H.L. Industries, located in Grifton. Before retiring, he spent the remainder of his career with Wrangler Manufacturing in Wilson.
An early passion included flying Cessna planes, in which he obtained his pilot's license in the 1960s. For the past 20 years, his devotion was to his church, Bethany FWB, where he proudly served as a deacon. He truly loved people and spent much time visiting nursing homes, hospitals, and residences to comfort anyone in need.
He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Geraldine Oxley; daughters, Debora Oxley Boone of Wilmington and Michelle Oxley of Greenville; and his beloved granddaughters, Savanah and Rhiannon of Wilmington.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family to assist with funeral expenses, 105 Sir Walter Dr., Greenville, NC 27834. Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.
As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Aug. 16, 2019