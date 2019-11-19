Hannelore M. Folger (1928 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hannelore M. Folger.
Service Information
Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory
2100 East Fifth Street
Greenville, NC
27858
(252)-752-2101
Obituary
Send Flowers

Hannelore M. Folger

GREENVILLE - Mrs. Hannelore M. Folger, 91, earned her wings on Thursday, November 14, 2019 after a brief illness.

Mrs. Folger was born on June 15, 1928 in Bremen, Germany and lived in Hopatcong, New Jersey before moving to Greenville in 1990. Mrs. Folger is preceded in death by her husband, Frank J. Folger.

She is survived by her: daughters, Susannah M. Basler of Greenville; and Rosalie M. Farley and husband, Charlie, of Oak Island; sister, Ursel Gross of Alabama; grandchildren, Cristie Reed and husband, Tim, of Morehead City, Chad Farley of Newport, and Jennifer Basler of Greenville; and great-grandson, Jacob Basler of Greenville.

Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.

Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Nov. 19, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.