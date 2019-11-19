Hannelore M. Folger
GREENVILLE - Mrs. Hannelore M. Folger, 91, earned her wings on Thursday, November 14, 2019 after a brief illness.
Mrs. Folger was born on June 15, 1928 in Bremen, Germany and lived in Hopatcong, New Jersey before moving to Greenville in 1990. Mrs. Folger is preceded in death by her husband, Frank J. Folger.
She is survived by her: daughters, Susannah M. Basler of Greenville; and Rosalie M. Farley and husband, Charlie, of Oak Island; sister, Ursel Gross of Alabama; grandchildren, Cristie Reed and husband, Tim, of Morehead City, Chad Farley of Newport, and Jennifer Basler of Greenville; and great-grandson, Jacob Basler of Greenville.
