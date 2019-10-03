Harold Z. Ross
GREENVILLE - Mr. Harold Z. Ross 79 passed away at his home, on September 30, 2019. A memorial service will be held at Red Oak Christia Church on Saturday, October 5th, at 1 p.m. Mr. Ross was a native and lifelong resident of Pitt County, and a veteran of the US Army.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Mack and Ora Ross; loving wife of 39 years Mary Nanney Ross; step-children William Nanney and Lois Stroud; sisters Ruby, Kathleen, Lena, Betsy, and Doris; brothers Crudie, Mickey, Kenny, Curtis, David, and Hubert.
He is survived by son Mack "Zeb" Ross of Green- ville; daughter Ann "Sissy" Ross (Mike) of Green- ville; brother Frank "Fonda" Ross (Peggy) of Port Orchard, WA; sister Annie Gurganus of Farmville; grandchildren Andy Ross, Chris Ross, Kenneth Johnson, Kristina Jordan (Nathan), Vanessa Capps, Geneva Nanney, and Ashley Stroud (Amber); great-grandchildren Dorian, Trinity, Seanna, Liam, Halia, Hunter, and Kaylee. As well as numerous cousins, nephews, and nieces. As published in The Daily Reflector
