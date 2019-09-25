Harriel Buck
CLAYROOT - Harriel Buck, 83, passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019 at his home.
The funeral service will be conducted Friday at 2 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel in Vanceboro, officiated by his pastor, Rev. Stan Wingard. Burial will follow in the Reelsboro Cemetery in Reelsboro.
Harriel, son of the late Roman and Reber Buck lived most of his life in the Clayroot and Dudley's Crossroads community. He farmed for many years and later worked at PCS Phosphate, retiring after 24 years of service. He was a member of Community Baptist Church in Ayden.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Dorothy "Dot" Phillips Buck; daughter, Sandra "Sam" Buck Hyland and husband, Bruce; sons, Alan Page Buck and wife, Mary, and Ronnie Eugene Buck, both of Pactolus, and Elwood Lee, Jr. and Marty Lee, both of the home; 17 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; and brothers, Leonard Earl Buck of Washington and John Ray Buck of Greenville.
The family will receive friends Thursday from 6 to 8 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home in Vanceboro. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Reflector on Sept. 25, 2019