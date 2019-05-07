Harry R. Goodwin
WINTERVILLE - Rev. Harry R. Goodwin, 84, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 5, 2019.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday at 4 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel, officiated by Dr. Brad Smith.
Mr. Goodwin, a native of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, had been a resident of Greenville for 22 years. He served as Pastor to Presbyterian churches throughout North Carolina and Virginia, including Wallace, NC, Chesapeake, VA, Lucama, NC, Narrows, VA, Walkers Creek, VA, and most recently, Grifton Presbyterian Church. Harry enjoyed fishing, gardening, and wood working.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Nancy M. Goodwin; daughter, Debbie Goodwin Vargas; son, Steven Mark Goodwin; grandchildren, Austin Vargas and Devon Vargas; and great grandchild, Ari Vargas.
The family will receive friends following the service at Wilkerson Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Memorial Baptist Church - Mission Fund. 1510 SE Greenville Blvd., Greenville, NC 27858.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory.
Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on May 7, 2019