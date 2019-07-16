Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harvey R. Case. View Sign Service Information Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory 2100 East Fifth Street Greenville , NC 27858 (252)-752-2101 Send Flowers Obituary

GREENVILLE - Mr. Harvey R. Case, 89, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019.



A service will be held Thursday at 2 p.m. in the Mausoleum at Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends prior to the service Thursday from 1 to 2 p.m. at the mausoleum.



Mr. Case, a native of the Falkland community of Pitt County, was a graduate of Belvoir High School. He was employed by the Greenville Fire Department for 33 years, retiring in January 1985 as Assistant Chief. Mr. Case was a graduate of the NC Fire College and Pump School. He also attended numerous classes in leadership, fire administration and emerging technology at the National Fire Academy in Emmitsburg, MD. He was an NC Fire Service Instructor through the NC Community College System. He was a charter instructor for the Wilson Flammable Liquid School and participated in flammable liquid training for students throughout North Carolina. He was an NC EMT as well.



He trained firefighters throughout NC in the skills relating to structural live fire training, pump operation, ladder practices, firefighting strategy and tactics, ventilation, as well as salvage and overhaul practices. He was known and respected for his skills as a leader, and a mentor while serving with Greenville Fire/rescue.



He was a charter member of Unity Free Will Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon and taught Sunday School. He was a dedicated Christian man who loved the Lord and his church. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, son and brother and enjoyed spending time with his family. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.



Mr. Case was preceded in death by his wife, Earline Peaden Case; brothers, James Roy Case, H. P. Case, Mark Case, Joe Case and Larry Case and sisters, Marie C. Overton, Lena Ruth C. Peaden and Janie C. Morris.



He is survived by his daughters, Gerry Laurel Case and Robin Case Nixon both of Greenville; son, Harvey R. (Randy) Case, Jr. and wife Jackie of New Bern; grandchildren, Chris Dail of Greenville, Kathryn Dudley and husband Matt of Nashville, TN, and Matthew Case of Greenville, SC; brother, Eugene Case of Ayden; sisters, Lib C. Thomas of Mebane and Ann C. Crawford and husband Willis of Bell Arthur; sisters-in-law, Evelyn M. Case of Wendell and Joanne Case and Margie C. Case both of Greenville; and many nieces and nephews.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Unity Free Will Baptist Church, 4301 Charles Blvd., Greenville, NC 27858.



