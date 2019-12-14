Hazel Doris Laughinghouse Keel
WILLIAMSTON - Hazel Doris Laughinghouse Keel, loving mother, sister, aunt and friend, went to be with the Lord on 12/12/19. She was born in Vanceboro, North Carolina, on August 22, 1927. She was the widow of Ellis Grey Keel. Hazel was preceded in death by her son of eighteen months, Ellis Grey Keel, Jr., and her daughter, Hazel Denise Keel.
She is survived by her son, Thomas Carroll Keel, of the home, and her sister, Linda Laughinghouse Ayers, of Tarboro, NC. Left to cherish her memory is special nephew, Hank Roberson, of Smithfield, NC. She also treasured her nieces, nephews and her faithful friend, Ann Cowan. She was a faithful member of Lifebuilders Church of God, 900 N. Haughton Street in Williamston, NC.
The family will receive friends at Biggs Funeral Home, 302 W. Main Street, Williamston, NC on Saturday, 12/14/19 from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. A memorial service will be held at Biggs Funeral Home on Sunday, 12/15/19 at 2:00 p.m. Following the service, interment will be at the Everetts Cemetery in Everetts, NC.
Flowers are appreciated or donations can be made to her church. Online condolences at www.biggsfuneral.com.
As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Dec. 14, 2019