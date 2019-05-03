Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hazel Matthews Oakley. View Sign Service Information Smith Funeral Service & Crematory 605 Country Club Drive Greenville , NC 27834 (252)-752-2121 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Smith Funeral Service & Crematory 605 Country Club Drive Greenville , NC 27834 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Greenville Church of God Burial Following Services Pinewood Memorial Park. Send Flowers Obituary

Hazel Matthews Oakley



GREENVILLE - Mrs. Hazel Matthews Oakley went home to be with her Savior on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at home surrounded by her family.



The funeral service will be conducted Saturday at 2pm at the Greenville Church of God, officiated by Revs. Walter and Willie Sumerlin. Burial will follow in Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Friday from 6 to 8pm at



Mrs. Oakley, a lifelong resident of Pitt County, was a homemaker and member of Emmanuel Holiness Church. She enjoyed working in her flower garden and being around family, especially her children and grandchildren. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who showed love and care to her family and many others.



She was preceded in death by her grandson, Timothy Oakley; and great granddaughter, Austin Dixon.



Mrs. Oakley is survived by her husband of 53 years, Arthur Oakley, Jr; son, Tim Oakley and wife Shannon of Ayden; daughter, Angie Pelt and husband Pete of Greenville; grandchildren, Danielle Dixon and husband James, Eric Pelt, Joshua Oakley, Bubba Pelt, Amanda Hertzog and Chris Chamberlin; great grandchildren, Ryan and Greyson Dixon and Karleigh Chamberlin; brothers, Robert Matthews and wife Miriam of Rocky Mount, Mack Matthews of Greenville and Jimmy Matthews and wife Consuela of Washington; sister, Glenn Robinson and husband Mitchell of Tarboro; and several nieces and nephews.



The family would like to offer a heartfelt thanks to Drs. Tom Lee and Maria Picton, the staff at Vidant Medical Center and the staff at Vidant Hospice for their outstanding care.



Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at



As published in The Daily Reflector

Hazel Matthews OakleyGREENVILLE - Mrs. Hazel Matthews Oakley went home to be with her Savior on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at home surrounded by her family.The funeral service will be conducted Saturday at 2pm at the Greenville Church of God, officiated by Revs. Walter and Willie Sumerlin. Burial will follow in Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Friday from 6 to 8pm at Smith Funeral Service & Crematory.Mrs. Oakley, a lifelong resident of Pitt County, was a homemaker and member of Emmanuel Holiness Church. She enjoyed working in her flower garden and being around family, especially her children and grandchildren. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who showed love and care to her family and many others.She was preceded in death by her grandson, Timothy Oakley; and great granddaughter, Austin Dixon.Mrs. Oakley is survived by her husband of 53 years, Arthur Oakley, Jr; son, Tim Oakley and wife Shannon of Ayden; daughter, Angie Pelt and husband Pete of Greenville; grandchildren, Danielle Dixon and husband James, Eric Pelt, Joshua Oakley, Bubba Pelt, Amanda Hertzog and Chris Chamberlin; great grandchildren, Ryan and Greyson Dixon and Karleigh Chamberlin; brothers, Robert Matthews and wife Miriam of Rocky Mount, Mack Matthews of Greenville and Jimmy Matthews and wife Consuela of Washington; sister, Glenn Robinson and husband Mitchell of Tarboro; and several nieces and nephews.The family would like to offer a heartfelt thanks to Drs. Tom Lee and Maria Picton, the staff at Vidant Medical Center and the staff at Vidant Hospice for their outstanding care.Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com As published in The Daily Reflector Published in The Daily Reflector on May 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Reflector Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close