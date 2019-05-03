Hazel Matthews Oakley
GREENVILLE - Mrs. Hazel Matthews Oakley went home to be with her Savior on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at home surrounded by her family.
The funeral service will be conducted Saturday at 2pm at the Greenville Church of God, officiated by Revs. Walter and Willie Sumerlin. Burial will follow in Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Friday from 6 to 8pm at Smith Funeral Service & Crematory.
Mrs. Oakley, a lifelong resident of Pitt County, was a homemaker and member of Emmanuel Holiness Church. She enjoyed working in her flower garden and being around family, especially her children and grandchildren. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who showed love and care to her family and many others.
She was preceded in death by her grandson, Timothy Oakley; and great granddaughter, Austin Dixon.
Mrs. Oakley is survived by her husband of 53 years, Arthur Oakley, Jr; son, Tim Oakley and wife Shannon of Ayden; daughter, Angie Pelt and husband Pete of Greenville; grandchildren, Danielle Dixon and husband James, Eric Pelt, Joshua Oakley, Bubba Pelt, Amanda Hertzog and Chris Chamberlin; great grandchildren, Ryan and Greyson Dixon and Karleigh Chamberlin; brothers, Robert Matthews and wife Miriam of Rocky Mount, Mack Matthews of Greenville and Jimmy Matthews and wife Consuela of Washington; sister, Glenn Robinson and husband Mitchell of Tarboro; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to offer a heartfelt thanks to Drs. Tom Lee and Maria Picton, the staff at Vidant Medical Center and the staff at Vidant Hospice for their outstanding care.
Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.
As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on May 3, 2019