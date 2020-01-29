Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Peaden Porter. View Sign Service Information Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory 2100 East Fifth Street Greenville , NC 27858 (252)-752-2101 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory 2100 East Fifth Street Greenville , NC 27858 View Map Funeral service 3:30 PM Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory 2100 East Fifth Street Greenville , NC 27858 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Helen Peaden Porter



GREENVILLE - Helen Peaden Porter, 86, died peacefully at her home on Monday, January 27, 2020 after an extended illness with renal failure. Her strong will to live, unwavering faith in God, and the love and prayers of family and friends carried her through the past two years as her health declined.



The funeral service will be conducted Friday at 3:30 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel, officiated by Rev. Phillip Boykin. Burial will follow in Pinewood Memorial Park.



Helen, a native of Pitt County, grew up in the Belvoir Community, graduating from Belvoir Falkland High School in 1951. She was the youngest of 11 children born to the late John Robert and Hattie Summerlin Peaden. Shortly after graduating, she married Joe Porter of the Portertown Community. Together they had three children. Steve Porter (Janet), Trudy Hartsfield (Andy), and Sharon Mercando (Tony). Most of Helen's early years were spent as a homemaker, being a devoted wife and mother. After living in Richmond, VA for a number of years, she and her family returned to her beloved Pitt County, where she lived out the remainder of her days.



Upon returning to Pitt County in 1969, Helen worked at Burroughs Wellcome, retiring in 1994 after 25 years of service. She thoroughly enjoyed her retirement years traveling across the country, camping, and going to Bojangles. However, what she enjoyed the most was being at her home, where she could spend time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Helen was a member of the Black Jack Original FWB Church.



In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by three loving husbands, Joe Porter of the Portertown Community, Charlie "Bud" Joyner of Snow Hill, and Harvey Weeks of Whitakers; seven brothers and three sisters.



She is survived by her husband, Raymond Hyler, of the home; three children; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren, five step-children, eleven step-grandchildren, sixteen step-great grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews.



The family wishes to express their special thanks and gratitude to her compassionate caregivers, Robbie Colville and Pat Ruffin. Also, a special thank you to her doctors, Dr. Richard Shultzaberger and Dr. Mary Helen Hutchinson.



The family will receive friends Thursday from 6 to 8PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home.



Memorials may be made in her memory to Black Jack Original FWB Church, 2972 Black Jack Simpson Rd, Greenville, NC 27858.



Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory, Greenville.



Online condolences at



As published in The Daily Reflector

Helen Peaden PorterGREENVILLE - Helen Peaden Porter, 86, died peacefully at her home on Monday, January 27, 2020 after an extended illness with renal failure. Her strong will to live, unwavering faith in God, and the love and prayers of family and friends carried her through the past two years as her health declined.The funeral service will be conducted Friday at 3:30 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel, officiated by Rev. Phillip Boykin. Burial will follow in Pinewood Memorial Park.Helen, a native of Pitt County, grew up in the Belvoir Community, graduating from Belvoir Falkland High School in 1951. She was the youngest of 11 children born to the late John Robert and Hattie Summerlin Peaden. Shortly after graduating, she married Joe Porter of the Portertown Community. Together they had three children. Steve Porter (Janet), Trudy Hartsfield (Andy), and Sharon Mercando (Tony). Most of Helen's early years were spent as a homemaker, being a devoted wife and mother. After living in Richmond, VA for a number of years, she and her family returned to her beloved Pitt County, where she lived out the remainder of her days.Upon returning to Pitt County in 1969, Helen worked at Burroughs Wellcome, retiring in 1994 after 25 years of service. She thoroughly enjoyed her retirement years traveling across the country, camping, and going to Bojangles. However, what she enjoyed the most was being at her home, where she could spend time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Helen was a member of the Black Jack Original FWB Church.In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by three loving husbands, Joe Porter of the Portertown Community, Charlie "Bud" Joyner of Snow Hill, and Harvey Weeks of Whitakers; seven brothers and three sisters.She is survived by her husband, Raymond Hyler, of the home; three children; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren, five step-children, eleven step-grandchildren, sixteen step-great grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews.The family wishes to express their special thanks and gratitude to her compassionate caregivers, Robbie Colville and Pat Ruffin. Also, a special thank you to her doctors, Dr. Richard Shultzaberger and Dr. Mary Helen Hutchinson.The family will receive friends Thursday from 6 to 8PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home.Memorials may be made in her memory to Black Jack Original FWB Church, 2972 Black Jack Simpson Rd, Greenville, NC 27858.Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory, Greenville.Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com As published in The Daily Reflector Published in The Daily Reflector on Jan. 29, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Reflector Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close