Helen Rachel Gurkin Rogerson



BEAR GRASS - Rachel passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019. She leaves behind her children, Marianna Mutschler, Gilbert Rogerson (Wilma), Stephen Rogerson, Stewart Rogerson, and Samuel Rogerson, Jr. Rachel also leaves behind her grandchildren and great grandchildren, Nicole Mutschler Toadvine (Jeff), Ashley Mutschler, Samantha Mutschler, Stephanie Rogerson Manning (Seth), Dillon Rogerson, Jessica Rogerson, Rachel Toadvine, Lauren Toadvine, and Anna Claire Toadvine. Rachel's sisters left behind are, Mary Louise Tatum, Nancy Manning, Della Gurganus, and Linda Lee. Rachel was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Morris Rogerson, her son, Douglas Rogerson, her brother, Raymond Gurkin, Cecil Brown, James Gurkin, Jr. Zach Gurkin, and her sister Virginia Willis.



Rachel was a homemaker and worked in the apparel business for many years. Rachel truly cared about others. Her caring and giving nature was an asset for her as she was a social worker for Martin County Community Action. Rachel touched the life's and hearts of her family, friends and many families in the community. Rachel was a very strong woman, proud wife, and mother of six children who loved her very much. Rachel will be missed. Her family rejoices at the fact that she is with our Lord and savior, Jesus Christ.



The family will receive friends from 5:00pm to 8:oopm on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Biggs Funeral Home in Williamston, NC. A funeral service will be held at 1:00pm on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Maple Grove Christian Church with burial to follow at Martin Memorial Gardens. As published in The Daily Reflector

