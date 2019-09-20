Helenrean E. Miles

Obituary
Helenrean E. Miles

FOUNTAIN - Mrs. Helenrean E. Miles, 85, died on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. Funeral Service will be held at 12:00pm on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Dilda Chapel FWB Church, Fountain, NC. A visitation will be held one hour prior to service at the church. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com . As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Sept. 20, 2019
