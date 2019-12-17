Henry Wayne Murphy
GREENVILLE - Mr. Henry Wayne Murphy, 76, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, December 15, 2019.
The funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 11 AM at Parker's Chapel Free Will Baptist Church. The family will receive friends prior to the service, from 10 to 11 AM, at the church. Burial will follow that afternoon at 2 PM in the Snow Hill Cemetery.
Wayne, born in Greene County, worked for 17 years as a Deputy Sheriff for Edgecombe County. He later worked in sales in the automotive industry until his retirement. He enjoyed fishing and grilling and was a faithful member of Parkers Chapel FWB Church. He also enjoyed teaching Sunday school in the fellowship class. Wayne never met a stranger and always had a warm welcome and a firm handshake. Above all else, he loved his wife, children, and grandchildren.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, Lyman and Rosa Bell Murphy; 2 brothers; and 2 sisters.
He is survived by his wife, Debbie Warren Murphy; daughters, Brenda Murphy Jenkins and husband, West, of Lake Gaston, NC, Donna Murphy Mays and husband, Mark, of Conyers, GA; step-daughters, Melissa Crawford Scott and husband, Carlton Ray, and Lorie Crawford Smith and husband, Eric, both of Greenville; grandchildren, Bradley Parham, Taylor Scott, Cayleigh Mays, Emma Claire Smith, and Elin Smith; and five great grandchildren.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.
Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com. As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Dec. 17, 2019