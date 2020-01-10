Hilda Ann Shivers
WINTERVILLE - Ms. Hilda Ann Shivers, 68, died Tuesday, January 07, 2020.
The funeral service will be held Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 2 PM at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1PM until 2PM at the church.
In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to Saving Graces 4 Felines P.O. Box 4307 Greenville, NC 27836 or Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses 578 Vernon White Rd. Winterville, NC 28590
Arrangements by Winterville Cremation & Funeral Services.
Online condolences at www.wintervillefuneralcare.com. As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Jan. 10, 2020