GREENVILLE - Dr. Hope Landrine was born in Yonkers, NY on July 4, 1954, to John Albert Landrine and Sarah Alice Palmer. She passed away in Greenville, NC on Sept 3, 2019 after a brief illness.



Dr. Landrine retired from East Carolina University last year, where she was the director of the Center for Health Disparities, and professor of psychology and professor of public health in the Brody School of Medicine. She earned her bachelor's degree in psychology from Westminster College and her doctorate in clinical psychology from the University of Rhode Island. She completed a postdoctoral fellowship in social psychology at Stanford University, and a National Cancer Institute Postdoctoral Fellowship in Cancer Prevention and Control at the University of Southern California School of Medicine. Prior to her positions at East Carolina University, she was the director of multicultural health behavior research at the .



A prolific scientist, Dr. Landrine published more than 125 articles and books. She dedicated her career to understanding the health and social conditions of African-Americans and other ethnic minority populations. She earned many notable honors for her life's work, including fellow status in the American Psychological Association Divisions 9, 45, 38, 35, and 50 for her outstanding contributions to research on social issues, racial-ethnic minorities, health, women and substance use/addictions. She also was awarded fellow status in the Society of Behavioral Medicine. In 2012, she was honored with the APA Div. 45 Lifetime Achievement Award for Distinguished Lifetime Contributions to research on racial-ethnic Minorities. In 2019, she was awarded the James M. Jones Lifetime Achievement Award for her exceptional contributions to the understanding of racial and ethnic psychology .



Hope was a dedicated spouse, sister, aunt, mentor and surrogate mother to so many. She will be deeply missed by all who were touched with her brilliance, her generosity and giving spirit, and her tireless efforts to fight for justice and equality.



She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Felicia Landrine.



She is survived by her family: Irma Corral, Faith Landrine, John Landrine, Caryl Fullwood, and Craig Landrine; her nieces and nephews and other extended family; and her most beloved kitty,Tifi.



There will be a private service.



