Hubert Delano Spikes
GRIFTON - Hubert Delano Spikes, 84, affectionately known as "PaPa" to his family passed away peacefully at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, with his family at his side on August 26, 2019. He was the son of Hubert A. Spikes and Lugenia "Jean" Heath Spikes, formerly of Maury, NC.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Linda Williams Spikes; his two sons, Alan Spikes and friend Dawn, Glen Spikes and wife Janie; and daughter, Mary Catherine Thomas and husband, Adam; grandchildren, Lauren Nelson and husband Joseph, Chadwick Thomas, Shannon Johnson and husband Ashley, Justin Smith; three great grandchildren, Allie, Braeden and Ellie.
H.D. worked in the Newport News, VA Shipyard for 11 years and the C & O Railroad for 22 years, also in Newport News.
He became the owner of Maury Saw and Tool Company in 1975 located in Maury, NC. He served in the US Army from 1955 to 1957, was a member of First Baptist Church in Grifton and was very proud of his involvement in building the CSS Neuse II in Kinston, NC.
Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, August 29th at 11:30 am at Farmer Funeral Service-Chapel-Ayden, NC. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home from 10:30 to 11:30. Interment will follow the service at Evergreen Memorial Estates, Grifton, NC. Memorial Contributions may be made to : Memorial & Honor Gifts, P.O. Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142 or of Eastern NC, 3809 Computer Dr. Ste. 201 Raleigh, NC 27609
