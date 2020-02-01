Hunter Cole Harrington
GREENVILLE - Hunter Cole Harrington, 29, passed away on December 4, 2019.
A memorial service will be held Friday, February 7th at 2 PM at St. James United Methodist Church.
Hunter, a native of Beaufort County, graduated from UNC Chapel Hill in 2015. There, he received a Bachelor's Degree in Communication Studies. Prior to graduating from Carolina, Hunter had previously attended Pitt Community College, where he received 3 Associate's Degrees. He was employed at Office Depot in Greenville and was a member of St. James UMC.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Jackson "Jack" Banks McDermott.
He is survived by his mother, Leslie Wallace Ward; father, Stephen Michael Harrington; and grandmother, Martha Ward, all of Greenville. He is also survived by grandmother, Nell Harrington of Fayetteville; step-grandmother, JoAnn Harrington of Cary, along with many aunts, uncles, and several cousins.
Memorial contributions may be made to Carolina Covenant Program at UNC Chapel Hill, P.O.Box 309, Chapel Hill, NC 27514.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory, Greenville.
